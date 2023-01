Robinson (hamstring) is probable for Monday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Robinson has appeared in Miami's past three contests and seems to have a good chance at suiting up for Monday's showdown against the Clippers. The sharpshooting wing is averaging 10.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 22.4 minutes over his last eight appearances.