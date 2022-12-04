The Heat list Robinson as probable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies with a left ankle sprain.

Robinson was labeled as probable before being upgraded to available ahead of the Heat's last game Friday in Boston, but he didn't leave the bench in Miami's 120-116 win. The veteran wing is getting the probable designation again to begin the week, but the injury isn't expected to cost him time. Instead, an absence from the box score again Monday would be an indication that Robinson simply isn't a part of head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation.