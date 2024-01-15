Robinson logged 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 104-87 victory over Charlotte.

Robinson led all bench players in Sunday's contest in scoring and assists while connecting on a trio of threes and ending one point short of the 20-point mark in a winning effort. Robinson has connected on three or more threes in seven of his last 10 games while posting 19 or more points in two straight outings.