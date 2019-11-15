Robinson tallied 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes Thursday in the Heat's 108-97 win over the Cavaliers.

Robinson has started six of the Heat's last seven games, averaging 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 triples in 25.9 minutes per contest over that span. It's worth noting that in the lone game that he came off the bench, Robinson played only 11 minutes, and that sort of minimal role is probably what he'll be looking at when the Heat are back to full strength. The impending returns of Justise Winslow (concussion) and Derrick Jones (hip) could leave Robinson as more of a ninth or 10th man in coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation.