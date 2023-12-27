Robinson is questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain.

Robinson has come off the bench in his last four appearances, averaging 17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 26.0 minutes per game. Although he played 34 minutes during Miami's Christmas Day win over the 76ers, he's dealing with an ankle injury afterward. With Caleb Martin (ankle) and Josh Richardson (back) doubtful against Golden State, Tyler Herro, Jamal Cain and Jaime Jaquez could see increased run if Robinson sits out.