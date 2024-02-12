Robinson is questionable for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee due to a left shoulder/elbow sprain.
Robinson played 33 minutes in Sunday's loss to Boston but is dealing with an injury afterward, and it's unclear whether he'll be available Tuesday. If he's able to suit up, he could see increased run since Jimmy Butler (personal) has been ruled out.
