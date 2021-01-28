Robinson is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Clippers due to a bruised left quad.
Robinson has emerged from Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets with a quad bruise, and he may not play on the second half of the back-to-back set. The Heat's injury report is extensive, so make sure to keep an eye on things before tipoff to get an idea of what the rotation may look like.
More News
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Overcomes three-point struggles•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Drains four triples•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Sharp from long range in loss•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Logs back-to-back 20-point games•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Pops for season-high 26•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Hits five treys•