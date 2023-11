Robinson is questionable for Friday's game at the Knicks due to a sprained right thumb.

Robinson had his six-game streak of double-digit scoring snapped during Wednesday's 129-86 win over the Cavaliers. Unfortunately, he also sprained his thumb. Bam Adebayo (hip) is questionable for Friday as well, so the Heat could be quite shorthanded. An absence to Robinson could lead to more minutes for Josh Richardson and Caleb Martin