Robinson logged six points (2-7 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 109-99 victory over New York.

Making his second straight start since returning from a back issue that cost him five games, Robinson made little impact and was the only member of the Heat's starting five to register a negative plus-minus. The 29-year-old wing will likely get bumped to the bench as soon as Tyler Herro (foot) is deemed ready to return.