Heat's Duncan Robinson: Recalled from Sioux Falls
Robinson was recalled by the Heat on Wednesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
With Dwyane Wade (personal) out and Goran Dragic (knee) questionable, it appears coach Erik Spoelstra might need Robinson available Wednesday. Robinson has played in one game for Miami so far, totaling three points, four rebounds and a steal in 10 minutes.
