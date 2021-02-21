Robinson compiled 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist across 33 minutes in Saturday's 96=94 win over the Lakers.

Robinson's 10 rebounds were certainly an aberration for the sharpshooting guard. Robinson reached the double-double milestone without assistance from the three-point line as he connected on only one shot beyond the arc. His rebounding totals and meager three-point production are both atypical for Robinson, but Saturday's win is a good example of the shooting guard's potential upside.