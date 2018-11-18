Heat's Duncan Robinson: Rejoins Heat
Robinson was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
As a two-way player, Robinson will continually head back and forth from the NBA and G League throughout the season. Understandably, he hardly plays while with the Heat but is a fixture of the Skyforce's lineup.
