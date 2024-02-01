Robinson (concussion) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Wizards.
Robinson will miss his second straight contest Thursday while in concussion protocols. Josh Richardson and Caleb Martin will likely continue to see increased playing time in his absence. Robinson's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with the Clippers.
