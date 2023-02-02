Robinson (finger) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Robinson is now approximately one month removed from undergoing surgery to address a fractured index finger on his right hand, but the Heat haven't provided an update regarding how close he might be to playing again. According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Robinson was spotted getting in some on-court work last week, but he was still limited to shooting with his left hand while his injured right index finger was in a splint.