Robinson (finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat haven't provided a concrete update on where Robinson stands in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in early January to address a fractured right index finger, but his absence will extend into the second week of February. Unless Robinson is able to put in a full practice Thursday, he'll likely end up missing both ends of the Heat's weekend back-to-back set against the Rockets and Magic as well.