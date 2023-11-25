Robinson (thumb) Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel in Saturday's game versus the Nets, Ira reports.
Robinson will miss his second straight game Saturday due to a thumb injury. Josh Richardson will likely continue to start in his absence. Robinson's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with Milwaukee.
