Robinson logged three points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one rebound in eight minutes during Saturday's 115-111 loss to San Antonio.

After missing last game (ankle), Robinson was available to play but only logged eight minutes in the loss. He missed his only two shot attempts and pulled down one rebound in his limited action. With the majority of the Heat roster back to full health, particularly Victor Oladipo, it's possible that Robinson's minutes fluctuate too much to even consider streaming him at this point.