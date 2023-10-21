Robinson moved back to the bench for Friday's preseason game against Houston.
Caleb Martin returned to the starting lineup after recovering from a knee issue. With Jaime Jaquez battling a groin issue, Robinson may be in the rotation for Opening Night.
