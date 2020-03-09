Robinson totaled 23 points (8-12 FG. 7-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 100-89 victory over the Wizards.

Robinson just keeps on shooting, nailing another seven triples Sunday. He is averaging 5.4 made three-pointers over the past two weeks, putting him inside the top-40 over that period. He is one of the few players who should be considered a must-roster guy despite relying almost completely on his ability to score the basketball. He is locked into a sizeable role and should be on a roster in almost every format moving forward.