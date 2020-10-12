Robinson notched 10 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and a rebound in 34 minutes during Sunday's 106-93 loss against the Lakers in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Robinson was one of four Miami players who scored in double digits during Sunday's defeat, and the sharpshooting wing was one of Miami's most reliable offensive threats during the entire playoff run. Robinson shot 39.7 percent from three-point range during the playoffs and scored in double digits in each of the last four games, and he went 18-for-46 (39.1 percent) from deep during the NBA Finals.