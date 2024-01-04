Robinson supplied 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-12 3Pt), two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 110-96 win over the Lakers.

Robinson was ineffective for most of the game, but the sharpshooter righted the ship with a momentum-shifting performance in the final stanza. He drilled three key three-pointers in quick succession and helped to increase the lead over the Lakers. Robinson's long-range proficiency makes him a viable target in roto formats that include a three-point category.