Robinson delivered 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists and a steal across 21 minutes in Friday's 120-104 preseason loss to the Spurs.
Miami rested several key players in this preseason contest, and Robinson made the most of the opportunity to deliver a decent performance, although his shooting was inconsistent at best. Robinson figures to be a scoring weapon off the bench for Heat once the regular season starts.
More News
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Starting Friday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: No made field goals in win•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Blocks two shots in Game 5 loss•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Stays hot despite loss•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Drills five from deep in win•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Lights it up from deep off bench•