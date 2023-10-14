Robinson delivered 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists and a steal across 21 minutes in Friday's 120-104 preseason loss to the Spurs.

Miami rested several key players in this preseason contest, and Robinson made the most of the opportunity to deliver a decent performance, although his shooting was inconsistent at best. Robinson figures to be a scoring weapon off the bench for Heat once the regular season starts.