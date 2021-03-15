Robinson had 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-13 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's win over the Magic.
Robinson struggled from deep and only converted 33.3 percent of his treys, but he still provided decent scoring numbers. That said, fantasy managers should be wary of his drop in terms of efficiency. He has made just 18 of his last 53 three-point attempts, good for a meager 33.9 percent.
