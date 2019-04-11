Robinson scored 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes Wednesday against Brooklyn.

Robinson had the finest performance of his season Wednesday, topping double-digits scoring for the first time this year. The rookie forward's played sparingly, averaging 8.9 minutes, 2.5 points and 1.0 rebound across 14 games. Despite the lack of playing time, Robinson inked a deal Wednesday that will keep him in Miami for the foreseeable future.