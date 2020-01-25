Robinson racked up 16 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers.

Robinson has reached double figures in scoring in seven straight showings and matched his career high in assists in this one. With Goran Dragic (calf) and Kendrick Nunn (Achilles) sidelined, Robinson was a good bet to earn plenty of minutes, though he's been a consistent part of the rotation all season, drawing 40 starts through 45 appearances thanks to his knockdown shooting ability.