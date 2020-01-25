Heat's Duncan Robinson: Scores 16 to go with full line
Robinson racked up 16 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers.
Robinson has reached double figures in scoring in seven straight showings and matched his career high in assists in this one. With Goran Dragic (calf) and Kendrick Nunn (Achilles) sidelined, Robinson was a good bet to earn plenty of minutes, though he's been a consistent part of the rotation all season, drawing 40 starts through 45 appearances thanks to his knockdown shooting ability.
More News
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Active Wednesday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Considered game-time call•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Battling ankle sprain•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Knocks down four threes•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Posts 17 points, five assists•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Perfect from field, scores 16•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.