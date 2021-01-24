Robinson tallied 18 points (6=25 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 42 minutes in Saturday's 128-124 loss to the Nets.

The usually accurate three-point marksman only converted 27.2 percent of his long-range shots, but he did enough to muster an 18-point total. While those around him in the starting lineup are jockeying for playing time, Robinson remains a constant presence in the starting five despite the team's issues with injuries and COVID-19 protocols. His effort on Saturday proves that Robinson doesn't live and die by the long-range ball, but a more accurate night is a better way to meet his projections.