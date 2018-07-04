Heat's Duncan Robinson: Scores 19 in summer league victory

Robinson went off for 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 89-74 summer league win over the Lakers.

After a forgettable three-point debut Monday, Robinson caught fire in Tuesday's contest, knocking down a ridiculous 77.8 percent of his field goal attempts and 83.3 percent of his deep balls. The undrafted rookie out of Michigan finished his collegiate career shooting 41.9 percent from deep, so if he can stay consistent throughout summer league and earn a training camp invite, he's got the tools to potentially find his niche in the NBA. Robinson has great size for the wing positions, but will have to prove he can be a two-way player.