Robinson recorded 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 121-108 Game 5 loss to the Celtics.

Miami couldn't hold out Boston in the potential close-out game, but Robinson did what he could, with his 20 points being his high mark of the series. His production continues to be up-and-down and is largely reliant on his ability to knock down threes.