Robinson had 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 125-120 victory over the Pacers.

Robinson led Miami's bench in scoring with his second consecutive 20-plus-point performance, marking his eighth outing with 20 or more points this season. The sharpshooter has provided a spark off the bench in his last seven appearances, during which he has averaged 11.1 points, 3.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers while shooting 42.9 percent from deep in 24.3 minutes per game.