Robinson notched 20 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Saturday's 121-99 win over the Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

With Tyler Herro (hand) out, Robinson started Game 2 and posted 14 points, five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes. Miami opted to go big in Game 3 and started Kevin Love over Robinson, but that didn't stop the Michigan product from making a major impact. Robinson finished second on the team in scoring behind Jimmy Butler, who posted 30 points before leaving the game with a lower body injury, and is currently shooting 76.9 percent from deep (10-for-13) over the first three games of the opening-round series.