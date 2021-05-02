Robinson registered 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt) and an assist in Saturday's win at Cleveland.

Robinson drained six threes and was one of the Heat's most reliable offensive threats in this one -- he left behind an awful two-game stretch where he scored 11 points combined. The former Michigan product has been scorching hot from deep of late and is shooting 43.1 percent from three-point range since the beginning of April.