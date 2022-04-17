Robinson registered 27 points (9-10 FG, 8-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound in 23 minutes during Sunday's 115-91 victory over the Hawks.

Robinson is one of the best pure scorers on the team and has been thriving off the bench, as that allows him to focus on what he can do best -- scoring the rock. However, this is just the seventh time -- including the regular season -- in which he reaches the 25-point plateau, so expecting these numbers from him on a regular basis might be a stretch going forward, but he can have games like this from time to time.