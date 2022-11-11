Robinson had 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and one assist across 23 minutes during Thursday's 117-112 overtime win over Charlotte.

Robinson had been held to 13 total points over his last three contests combined heading into Thursday's game, but he took a step in the right direction against the Hornets. He's now knocked down five of 15 attempts from beyond the arc in his last two matchups. Robinson has failed to show any kind of consistency on the offensive end, however, he continues to see substantial playing time, logging 20-plus minutes in four of his last five contests.