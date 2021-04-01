Robinson notched 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pacers.

Robinson paced the Heat in scoring thanks to his long-range shooting, as he drained six threes en route to posting his second 20-point effort over his last three games. Robinson also ended just two rebounds shy of putting up a double-double, so he did more than just scoring in this one. In fact, the eight rebounds represented Robinson's second-best rebounding effort of the campaign.