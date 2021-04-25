Robinson had 23 points (8-17 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and a steal across 38 minutes in Saturday's win over the Bulls.

Robinson scored at least 20 points just for the second time this month but has been one of the league's best three-point shooters of late -- both in terms of volume and efficiency. He has drained multiple threes in every game this month and is hitting them at a 42.7 percent clip.