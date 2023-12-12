Robinson closed with 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 116-114 victory over the Hornets.

Robinson was revived following a one-point, six turnover fiasco in Friday's loss to Cleveland. Responding with his fifth 20-point game of the season, Robinson is bringing a multi-dimensional presence to Heat's offense. In addition to his shooting prowess, Robinson is spending 19.2 percent of his possessions in the pick-and-roll for Miami, which more than doubles any previous season of his career. Although it's partially out of necessity with Tyler Herro (ankle) and Bam Adebayo (hip) out, Robinson is fully capitalizing.