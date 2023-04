Robinson recorded five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist over five minutes during Thursday's 129-101 victory over the 76ers.

Robinson saw five minutes in garbage time, continuing what has been a disastrous season. While his bank account remains quite hefty, the Heat have to be thinking they may have made the wrong decision when they offered him his sizeable contract. At this point, it's hard to see him featuring much at all on most nights, making him a non-factor in basically all formats.