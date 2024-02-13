Watch Now:

Robinson (shoulder) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday despite a shoulder/elbow injury he suffered in an altercation with Jaylen Brown on Sunday. With Jimmy Butler (personal), Terry Rozier (knee) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) all out, Robinson should enter Miami's starting lineup against Milwaukee.

