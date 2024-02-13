Robinson (shoulder) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Robinson has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday despite a shoulder/elbow injury he suffered in an altercation with Jaylen Brown on Sunday. With Jimmy Butler (personal), Terry Rozier (knee) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) all out, Robinson should enter Miami's starting lineup against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Puts up 15 points in loss•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Hits one three-pointer in return•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Ruled out for Sunday•