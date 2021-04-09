Robinson had 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, a rebound and a block across 26 minutes in Thursday's win over the Lakers.

Robinson was sharp from three-point range but didn't do much else the rest of the way, as his contributions in other categories were limited and didn't attempt a shot that wasn't a three-pointer all game long. The former Michigan standout continues to excel as an outside threat and has drained three or more treys in eight games in a row. He has also made two or more shots from beyond the arc in 16 straight contests.