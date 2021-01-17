Robinson totaled 22 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Saturday's 120-100 loss to the Pistons.

With Tyler Herro (neck) and Jimmy Butler (COVID-19) out, Robinson got another great game in among the litany of absences in the Heat backcourt. He showed off his sharpshooting skills in the loss, but it was his understated dunk that made the highlight reel only the third dunk of his NBA career. Once things settle down in the Miami rotation, we can expect a delight downtick in production.