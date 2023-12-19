Robinson isn't starting Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Wes Goldberg of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Robinson will move to a bench role with Tyler Herro set to return from an 18-game absence due to a right ankle injury. Robinson averaged 26.1 minutes per contest in his first eight games of the season off the bench, and given his recent role, he should still be a candidate for 25-plus minutes.