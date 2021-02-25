Robinson registered 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in a victory over the Raptors on Wednesday.

Robinson continued his stretch of hot shooting, scoring in double figures for the sixth straight game. The guard has averaged 33.5 minutes per game this season, but has played a little bit more with Tyler Herro (hip) out of the lineup the last two games. Regardless of who is available for Miami on a nightly basis, Robinson has not been shy about shooting from distance, as he has taken the sixth most three in the NBA this season.