Robinson supplied 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 106-104 loss to the Timberwolves.
Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro carried the Heat offensively in this game, but there's no question Robinson made his presence felt as a scoring weapon off the bench. The sharpshooter extended his solid scoring run to six games with double-digit points, a span in which he's averaging 16.7 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent of his three-point attempts.
