Robinson had 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 loss to the Bucks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Robinson joined the first unit in Game 2 and provided a scoring spark for the Heat. The triples aren't a surprise, as the sharpshooting forward has nailed 39.9 percent of his career threes. Minutes have been an issue for Robinson, with an average of only 16.5 minutes during the regular season. With teammate Tyler Herro (hand) out for the remainder of playoffs, Robinson should continue to see an expanded role and hopefully can bounce back after a disappointing regular season.