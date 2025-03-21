Robinson won't start in Friday's game against Houston.
The sharpshooter will retreat to the bench due to Andrew Wiggins (ankle) returning to game action. Over his last five outings (four starts), Robinson has averaged 11.4 points and 3.0 three-pointers across 24.8 minutes per game.
