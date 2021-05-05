Robinson tallied 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 127-113 loss to the Mavericks.

The 27-year-old has been on a roll since totaling just 11 points across two games back on April 26 and April 28, averaging 16.3 points and 4.3 three-pointers while shooting 47.1 percent from the field in that span. Robinson hasn't missed a game all season while averaging a career-high 31.8 minutes per game. The third-year sharpshooter will look to keep the good times rolling Friday at home against the Timberwolves.