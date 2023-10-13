Robinson will start Friday's preseason game against the Spurs, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
With Miami's regular starters unavailable, Robinson headlines a makeshift first unit for Miami. The sharpshooter has struggled in recent years, but he should get plenty of opportunities for the shorthanded Heat on Friday.
