Heat's Duncan Robinson: Starting Tuesday
Robinson will start at small forward in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel
The Heat are opting to go big against the Spurs by including Robinson in a starting lineup alongside Bam Adebayo and Myers Leoanrd. There should not be much to read into here, as preseason is a time for coaches to play around with rotations.
More News
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.