Robinson will start Wednesday's matchup against the Nets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Robinson will be joined by Josh Richardson, Jamal Cain, Haywood Highsmith and Bam Adebayo in the first unit, leaving plenty of opportunities for Robinson to get up shots. While he's struggled with his shooting stroke so far in the preseason, Robinson can get hot in a hurry and pour in points when his shot is falling.