Robinson will start in Sunday's game against the Hornets.
The sharpshooter will return to the starting five Sunday, pushing Jaime Jaquez to the second unit. Over his last five outings (four starts), Robinson has averaged 9.2 points and 2.0 three-pointers across 23.0 minutes per contest.
